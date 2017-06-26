Tamba Hali laments departure of John Dorsey in Kansas City

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 26, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT

Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali has seen good, and bad, front office management during his 11-year tenure in Kansas City.

He played through the final three years of Carl Peterson’s tenure in Kansas City and the rocky four years of Scott Pioli’s run before John Dorsey and Andy Reid took over in 2013. Dorsey and Reid have combined to lead the Chiefs to three playoff appearances in four seasons. So Hali is understandably a little caught off guard by Dorsey’s sudden departure from the Chiefs last week.

“From a subjective opinion, I wasn’t too pleased,” Chiefs veteran linebacker Tamba Hali said Monday on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. “I’m really fond of John. Mr. Dorsey, he’s done a tremendous job since he’s been with the organization so everything that happened the past week really caught a lot of us off guard. But I’m sure the Hunt family knows exactly what they’re doing with the re-signing of our coach Andy Reid. I think everything will be fine but Mr. Dorsey will be missed with the Chiefs.”

Dorsey signed Hali to a three-year extension with the Chiefs last year after Hali was named to a fifth straight Pro Bowl in 2015. The Chiefs compiled a 43-21 record in Dorsey’s four years as general manager.

Ryan Crowden, Scott Fitterer, Louis Riddick and Brent Veech are among the candidates to replace Dorsey.