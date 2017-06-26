Vernon Davis recalls the hardest hit he ever took, from Kam Chancellor

Washington tight end Vernon Davis is heading into his 12th NFL season, but one hit stands out above all the rest as the hardest he’s ever taken.
Davis made an appearance for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and told a group of kids that the hardest hit he’s taken came from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, who hit Davis so hard he felt disoriented.
“It was crazy. He hit me so hard, I just got up, I didn’t know where I was going. I kind of lost my memory a little bit. I just got up like this, my face was just like aaagh,” Davis said as he made a face, making the kids laugh. “I just didn’t know what happened. I was like, ‘Wow I just got hit by a very big man.’ He hit me hard. You know what somebody told me? He said, ‘Shake it off. It’s all right. Shake it off.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t remember anything. You tell me to shake it off? Why don’t you go shake it off, buddy?’ That was quite a hit.”
The hit Davis referred to gave him a concussion and drew a flag on Chancellor, although Chancellor was not fined by the NFL.
Clean hit and one of the best hits captured on film.
No one can question Vernon’s toughness due to the fact that he’s still alive to tell the story.
He never recovered from that hit
That hit was the turning point of his career.
The narrative that he wasn’t the same after that hit is such BS. He went on to have his best statistical year the following season. What turned his carrer south was when he reverted back to a diva and created his “brand” and started selling himself as stock. Age also caught up with him as it does with us all.
He was never the same afterwards. He was a beast before the hit. After the hit he turned in to a art conniseeuer.
Not sure why that there was a flag on that hit…looked like shoulder to shoulder to me.
I remember that hit like it was yesterday. Those couple years where the Niners and Hawks had the nastiest two defenses in the league, man that was some great football
Quit with the ignorant ‘went downhill since narrative’. He tied a career high 13 TDs the season after with 3rd highest yards of his career.
His real downfall took place after he went all diva and decided to sell himself on the stock market. He should be discussing that “hit” ..that truly knocked him senseless
The cleanest hard hit I’ve seen in a long time.
The ref who threw the flag should’ve been fined by the league.
Bong hits don’t count, Vernon.
Knew the NFL was going soft when a flag is thrown for hitting too hard with a squared up form perfect shoulder tackle.
The same guy that Zek trucked.
Twice.
It’s tough to blame him for going downwards after that hit. I mean, if that happened to me I’d be dead, or if I lived, I would probably be scared of it happening again.