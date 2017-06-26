Vikings release statement supporting Michael Floyd

Posted by Charean Williams on June 26, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

The Vikings continue to support Michael Floyd as they have since signing him. On Monday, Floyd was sentenced to a day in jail for violation of his house arrest.

“When we signed Michael Floyd, we hoped he would show signs of improvement and we continue to expect that he shows progress and a professional attitude,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in the statement. “We believe Michael will be a productive member of the Vikings organization, both on and off the field. Pursuant to the ruling of the Arizona Court earlier today, Michael will serve the remainder of his sentence and we expect him to be with the team at the start of training camp in Mankato when the players report on July 26.”

The Vikings supported Floyd’s defense that kombucha tea caused him to violate alcohol tests that were part of the terms of his house arrest. Floyd said he did not realize kombucha tea contained alcohol, which he was prohibited from consuming as part of his sentence for a December DUI in Arizona.