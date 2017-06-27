Adam Gase already considered players’ coach

Posted by Charean Williams on June 27, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT

Adam Gase has won only 10 games, but the Dolphins coach already has won over his players.

“Our relationship is unique, because of him, and he allows that with this team and with the guys on this team,” Kenny Stills said, via James Walker of ESPN. “I feel like that’s a part of this building being special. He really, genuinely cares about us and is looking out for us and wants what’s in our best interest. So it makes it easy to play for a guy like that.”

When Stills and other Dolphins players chose to take a knee during the national anthem last season, Gase offered support. When Stills became a free agent in March, he chose to re-sign with the Dolphins reportedly for less money.

Tight end Julius Thomas, obtained in a trade with the Jaguars, spent four seasons with Gase when both were with the Broncos. Thomas sees Gase as a good coach and a good friend.

“Not only is he a guy that I think is one of the best football minds — he’s really good at teaching and instructing — but he’s also somebody that I consider a friend and somebody that I trust in this game,” Thomas said. “To have that marriage is pretty good.”