Carson Palmer: You never know when your last year is going to be

Posted by Josh Alper on June 27, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer said recently that he doesn’t think his age is a reason to bet against him and the team this season and pointed to other quarterbacks who have won the Super Bowl with more experience than Palmer’s 14 NFL seasons.

Tom Brady was one example cited by Palmer and he won the Super Bowl after both his 15th and 17th years in the league. Palmer will make it to his 15th year, but anything beyond that remains up in the air. While Palmer said he’s stopped telling his wife that he’s going to retire after the season, he’s not predicting what he’ll say when the year comes to an end.

“I love every facet of it,” Palmer said, via the team’s website. “I don’t want to stop. But I’ll have to wait and make that decision after the season. … There’s always urgency, especially as you get to the second half of your career. You just never know when your last year is going to be.”

The Cardinals gave Palmer less work than usual this offseason in hopes of keeping him as fresh as possible for the regular season. How fresh he feels come the end of the season and the Cardinals’ spot in the standings will likely have a lot to do with Palmer’s ultimate decision about his playing future.