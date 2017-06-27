Carson Palmer: You never know when your last year is going to be

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer said recently that he doesn’t think his age is a reason to bet against him and the team this season and pointed to other quarterbacks who have won the Super Bowl with more experience than Palmer’s 14 NFL seasons.
Tom Brady was one example cited by Palmer and he won the Super Bowl after both his 15th and 17th years in the league. Palmer will make it to his 15th year, but anything beyond that remains up in the air. While Palmer said he’s stopped telling his wife that he’s going to retire after the season, he’s not predicting what he’ll say when the year comes to an end.
“I love every facet of it,” Palmer said, via the team’s website. “I don’t want to stop. But I’ll have to wait and make that decision after the season. … There’s always urgency, especially as you get to the second half of your career. You just never know when your last year is going to be.”
The Cardinals gave Palmer less work than usual this offseason in hopes of keeping him as fresh as possible for the regular season. How fresh he feels come the end of the season and the Cardinals’ spot in the standings will likely have a lot to do with Palmer’s ultimate decision about his playing future.
Yours was 2 years ago, Carson Daly
Carson is clearly the best quarterback in the NFC West.
NFC West Standings 2017-18
1. Cardinals: Best offense in the division, defense has improved over last year.
2. Seahawks: Worst offensive line in the division, an offense that regularly failed to score more than 10 points a game last year, and the defense has overpaid blowhards coming back from big injuries that you can’t rush.
3. Rams: New head coach is an improvement, but their O-line is weaker and their QB is subpar. Their defense can still fight though.
4. 49ers: New GM and head coach both made smart decisions and are improving upon last year’s utter lack of talent. The only question between 3 and 4 for them is whether they tank to get better draft picks.
Mr. Palmer, I know Tom Brady. Tom Brady is a friend of mine. And you, sir, are no Tom Brady.
“You are a football player, Carson. And you have two or three years left in you. You’re the quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals! You’re a (fantasy) legend, and you’re talking about quitting??? I will not listen to this from you! I will not!”
Palmer is signed thru 2018, he will play out his contract but anything beyond that is questionable.
The problem last season was Palmer’s entire starting O-Line was injured basically, with 3 of 5 starters on IR causing him to be the most hit QB in the NFL, Hit 117 times with 2nd/3rd string guys blocking in front of him. Palmer was also without 3 of his top WRs last year.
Yet despite that Palmer still played at a Pro-Bowl level over the last 8 games last season despite having ZERO Protection, QBing AZs offense to an 8th overall ranking, 8th in passing offense, 7th in point differential +56 & AZ was 6th in points scored per game scoring 26.9 PGG despite ZERO pass protection. AZ should of win 11 games last year despite A TON OF INJURIES and that stats back that up, their kicker cost them 3 wins in the final seconds of games and their LS cost them 1 game.
This year Palmer is going to have an excellent Loaded Top-10 Offensive Line in front of him that excels both in pass pro n run blocking with everyone back fully healthy which is important because as long as Palmer is protected, he plays at an Elite All-Pro top 5-7 QB Level in Arians offense.
Palmer is also going to have an absolutely LOADED Elite top 5 offense around him surrounded with weapons with more SPEED at WR than any other team in the NFL with all of his WRs healthy with two RBs who excel as WRs in the NFLs best RB Elite All-Pro David Johnson & Rookie 5″10/200pd RB TJ Logan (4.37 40) who is an excellent WR as well as RB and reminds me a lot of Devonta Freeman but a much faster version. AZ is also going to have an Elite top 5 Defense backing the offense up. With more speed at WR than any other NFL Team AZs offense is going to put tremendous pressure on secondaries which will really open up things underneath.
With all of the talent around Palmer as long as he is protected, Palmer won’t have any trouble at all playing at an Elite caliber level again throwing for 4500+YDs 35-40TDs/12-14INTs with a 100-105 QB Passer Rating as long as he is protected, which he will be. An Elite rushing offense will help a ton as well.
I know yours Carson, this year bro. You’re no Carson Wentz. You came and then you Wentz.