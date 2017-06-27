Cowboys continue to work out quarterbacks

Posted by Charean Williams on June 27, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

The Cowboys insist they’re happy with Kellen Moore. If that’s the case, then it appears they’re not happy with what they have behind Dak Prescott and Moore.

The Cowboys worked out former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell this week.

“The workout went really, really well,” Russell told David Smoak of ESPN-Central Texas. “Scouts said they were going to send the film to the coaches and then they would let me know in 2-4 weeks, maybe sooner. They said I looked a lot stronger and had more zip on the ball. Legs looked really good and athletic.”

Russell went undrafted and unsigned, though he earned a tryout at the Raiders rookie minicamp last month.

The Cowboys didn’t draft a quarterback, though they kept an eye on University of Miami’s Brad Kaaya, who was selected by the Lions in the sixth round. Dallas signed rookie free agents Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby. Rush remains on the roster, but the Cowboys waived Appleby to claim Zac Dysert.

After getting Dysert, the Cowboys worked out Ryan Nassib. Now, it’s Russell.