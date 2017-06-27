Eli Manning has no doubt Odell Beckham will be ready

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 27, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

Giants receiver Odell Beckham skipped voluntary workouts this offseason, but quarterback Eli Manning isn’t concerned about the two of them being ready to go when the season starts.

“Odell and I, we talk constantly, and he’s up front with me about what his plans are, when he’s going to be there and what he needs to do to get better,” Manning told Jim Rome. “So hey, I promote him in doing whatever it takes for him to be at his best, and for that he thought he needed to be training on his own in California to get his workouts to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season.”

Some players may skip voluntary workouts because they don’t enjoy putting in the work, but Manning said Beckham is definitely not one of those players.

“The guy’s a workhorse. He’s loves the training, he knows his body, he knows what he’s got to do to get ready and so he felt this was the best way for him to get prepared,” Manning said. “Sometimes as athletes, you know your body better than anyone else. You know what you need to do to get in the best shape and get the most work and that’s what he felt, and you have to support the guy, because he is working. He is doing the right things, and he is trying to get better.”

Beckham’s absence was the biggest story of the offseason for the Giants, but Manning sounds convinced that by the time training camp is open in a month, it will be a non-story.