Former Dolphins step up to replace Jim Kiick’s lost Super Bowl ring

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 27, 2017, 3:34 AM EDT

Former Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick has been without his championship ring from Super Bowl VIII for a long time.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins and some of his former teammates stepped up in an attempt to rectify the issue.

The Dolphins presented Kiick with a new ring a few weeks ago. However, the new ring is actually a replica of the ring for Super Bowl VII, which capped the Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 season.

“It was nice to get it,” Kiick said. “Now I have two. The ring was more important than the money.”

Kiick spent the majority of his seven-year career with the Dolphins. He made two Pro Bowls in 1968 and 1969 and led the AFL with nine rushing touchdowns in 1969.

Kiick has been dealing with some mental impairment and is staying in an assisted living facility, according to a recent Sports Illustrated piece by S.L. Price. However, Kiick disputed the severity of his situation as asserted in the piece.