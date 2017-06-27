Jason McCourty: All three Browns QBs showing confidence

Posted by Charean Williams on June 27, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

The Browns have Cody Kessler. They have DeShone Kizer. They have Brock Osweiler. Do they have a starting quarterback?

Browns cornerback Jason McCourty thinks they have three.

“Confidence,” McCourty told NFL Network when asked what he has seen from the three quarterbacks competing for the job. “I think that’s big. Just at the quarterback position, there’s going to be ups; there’s going to be downs. But just to see how confident those guys are when they’re taking the huddle [is big]. Obviously our defense is an attacking defense, so they’re getting multiple looks each and every time we step foot on the field, and they keep coming back and responding with big throws, checking the offense at the line of scrimmage. So I think it’s going to be fun just to watch how it unfolds between those three and how they all compete going into training camp.”

Osweiler has the most experience of the three with a 13-8 record as a starter in five seasons. He has completed 488 of 815 passes for 5,083 yards with 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. But he might go into training camp third in the pecking order with the rookie Kizer having made up ground on Kessler during the offseason. Kessler went 0-8 as a rookie last season, completing 128 of 195 passes for 1,380 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

McCourty, in his first season in Cleveland after eight seasons in Tennessee, wouldn’t name a favorite to earn the starting job.

“Man, I wish I knew,” McCourty said. “I’m going to try to sneak into some of those offensive staff meetings and try to see Hue [Jackson] and the rest of the staff is thinking over there.