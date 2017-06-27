Jourdan Lewis tweets he’s signed with Cowboys, wraps up draft class

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 27, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

After getting almost all of their rookies signed last month, the Dallas Cowboys had one last member of their nine-man draft class to get under contract.

Third-round pick Jourdan Lewis tweeted he signed his deal with Dallas on Tuesday night.

The former Michigan cornerback was selected by the Cowboys with the 92nd overall pick in the draft last month. He’s had issues off the field that continue to hang over his head, primarily a trial next month on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Lewis has claimed innocence in the matter.

Per NFL rules, Lewis’ contract will be a four-year deal.