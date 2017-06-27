 Skip to content

Latavius Murray: This is my time

Posted by Josh Alper on June 27, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings signed running back Latavius Murray as a free agent shortly after they released Adrian Peterson, but Murray’s time as the clear frontrunner to replace Peterson as the No. 1 back in Minnesota this season didn’t last long.

Some could point to Murray’s ankle surgery as a reason, but the arrival of rookie Dalvin Cook in the second round of the draft would have changed the equation even if Murray was 100 percent this offseason. The Vikings have enjoyed what they’ve seen from Cook thus far and Murray concedes that Cook has a leg up thanks to his time on the field this spring, but the veteran said on NFL Network Tuesday that he’s not conceding anything else.

“You’re looking at it from his aspect, ‘This older vet is coming off this injury, it’s time for him to step aside. I want this, and I should be the guy,'” Murray said. “I’m looking at it from my perspective, like, look, this is my time, this is my new opportunity and this is what I want. When it comes Game 1, I need to be back there in the “I” lining up.”

Murray added that competing with Cook won’t stop him from offering the rookie help should he need it this summer, but made it clear that he expects his work in camp and the preseason to earn him a place in the lineup for the first snap of the regular season.

5 Responses to “Latavius Murray: This is my time”
  1. eazeback says: Jun 27, 2017 10:19 AM

    buyer beware! I had him last yr and couldn’t rely on him @ all….smh

  2. TheDPR says: Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM

    The Vikings need a passing game to open up the run a little. Their problem isn’t RB talent, I don’t think.

  3. allight59 says: Jun 27, 2017 10:28 AM

    Cook….Murray….McKinnon….an abundance of riches, glad we don’t have to get one of our WRs to be a RB.

  4. New England>Your Team says: Jun 27, 2017 10:29 AM

    LOL

  5. ariani1985 says: Jun 27, 2017 10:37 AM

    I could probably start at RB for the hapless packers with 2 weeks of practice.

