Marty B’s top QBs: 1-Rodgers, 2-Brady, 3-Cutler, 4-Eli, 5-Romo

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has played with a lot of good quarterbacks in his NFL career. Heading into his 10th NFL season, Bennett has played with Tony Romo on the Cowboys, Eli Manning on the Giants, Jay Cutler on the Bears, Tom Brady on the Patriots and Aaron Rodgers on the Packers.
So which one is the best?
Bennett chose the quarterback he’s playing with now, Rodgers, in an appearance on NFL Network.
“Aaron, I love you,” Bennett said. “He’s a really smart guy, he’s just really laid back, really cool and it’s been fun working with him so far.”
Bennett chose Brady as the No. 2 quarterback he has played with. At No. 3 is a big surprise: Cutler, whom Bennett played with for three years in Chicago. And Bennett says Manning, who was his teammate for only one year in New York, was better than Romo, Bennett’s quarterback during the first four years of his NFL career in Dallas.
You can make a case for Cutler on a talent level alone basis, that’s it though.
I tend to not listen to anything the Bennett clowns say
No way! He picked the one he’s currently with as the best? Shocking, shocking I say.
I like you Marty but you lost ALL creditability with your Number 1-2 picks…Even Rodgers would pick Brady. Yeah he’s “your guy” now, but you haven’t received one IN Game catch from the man…EVER, but he’s the best? Sure he is
He ranks Romo last because he couldn’t beat out Witten and didn’t see the ball ,I know this and I’m a Jets fan who hasn’t seen a good tight end in 15 years
I watched the segment but he really just listed them in the order that he played with them.
Embarrassing. Rodgers is great, but he’s not Brady yet and probably never will be.
B R U H . Get the sample ready ol boy.
MB has never played a down with AR, yet he claims AR is the best QB he’s played with???
Maybe he’ll have a different opinion after he gets an AR scowl after he fails to catch a pass.
Wow a quote where Marty isn’t lecturing someone on race relations. Nice.
lol…..how soon we forget.
So… pretty much the order of QBs that let him look good.
He’s sucking up to his new team and its fans. If he was playing for the Jets he would probably claim Hackenberg was better than Brady.
This guy is pretty fickle, but I have to agree with everything that he says here, I’m surprised.
It’s no surprise that this clown had the opportunity to earn from one of the true greats at the tight end position in Dallas and chose to be a whiny, self indulged cry baby. Hey Martellus, the only reason you’d say that Cuter was better than Romo is because he threw you the ball more, case closed. Witten is laughing all the way to the HOF!!
Clown.
says the guy who was still chasing Witten in Dallas. Marty B, all talk and no show!
Marty B??
Wait! So he picked the QB he’s currently playing with now? Who would have seen that coming… In fact, he picked them all in order that way. Not according to how good they were.
Brady, Rodgers, Romo, Eli, Cutler
Fixed that for you
Proof that ‘Marty B’ is an idiot.
I had to wonder about this from the headline until I realized that it only includes a subset of the overall QB pool. Cutler in the top 5 of all of them? I would have worried. In his subset, I can see the truth in this.
What’s he going to say? I mean I really like Rogers too and he’s an amazing talent at QB, but there’s never been or ever will be anyone to match what Brady has done. He’s just in a separate discussion from other QBs.
Bennett said what he had to say, but ask him again after he retires with one ring.
Marty B is evidently a comedian, a bad one however.
I like you Marty but you lost ALL creditability with your Number 1-2 picks…Even Rodgers would pick Brady.
And Brady would pick Rodgers, in truth he has already. Brady had this to say about Rogers in January: “I always love watching his tape, admiring all the things he can do, because I can’t do many of those things.”
“It’s never the player’s fault.” ~Bill Parcells
Proving yet again that the Bennett boys emulated Bam Bam from the Flintstones regularly on each other’s still developing frontal lobes as kids.
LOL
So the guy with inferior resume is better. LMAO
Well, Rodgers never had to destroy his cell phone in a cheating scam so he has that much over Brady.
Do you watch football? Aaron Rodgers does more than any QB in football. Does brady win a lot? yes. What does he do tho? Throws slants and screens that go for a lot of YAC yards. Screens and slants are regarded as “high percentage” passes, not b/c just brady can make them, but because anyone from High School and on can make a 4 yd slant pass. Brady’s receivers have WAY more yac yards than other qb’s. And if you think brady throwing a 3 yd slant that goes for 80 yds and a td is the same as rodgers dropping back, using footwork, reading through progressions, then throwing a lazer 50 yd pass, hitting his receiver in stride while taking a hit from a lineman is the same thing then ur delusional. When brady goes down his backup cassell in ’07 won ELEVEN games, thats something most teams cant do with a starter. This year when he was out 4 games for being the biggest cheater in the game, his backup Jimmy had the highest passer rating in the league through two games (one of which was against the 2nd best defense in the league), then his rookie third string qb threw 0 interceptions b/c that offense is dummy proof and the third stringer beat a playoff team (texans) by more than brady beat that team in the playoffs (oh, and the third stringer had to play against JJ and brady did not). Brady is 100% replaceable b/c that offense is dummy proof and doesnt ask the qb to do anything out of the ordinary.
If you’re going head to head in playoffs and SBs, you all know who is NOT no.4.
People are seriously going bonkers because out of 1696 players a person picked a guy #2 overall instead of #1?
I seriously worry about our future. Sometimes I feel our society is rapidly circling the drain.
Meet The New Revis. Marty Bennett.
I guess he never played against Drew Brees.
As a writer at ESPN once said , ” When your season’s on the line , there are 3 QBs you NEVER want under center : Phillip Rivers , Jay Cutler , and Tony Romo ! “
Marty is picking his current QB as #1 and Rodgers is also deserving. Saying Brady is better is a matter of opinion. All good. If Marty was still in NE you can guess what his answer would be.
If you listen to the clip it was nothing and he gave great respect to Brady and NE.
Its funny how his 1 is his current and then it goes by how many passes where thrown to him. If he had learned how to pass block and actually catch a ball in Dallas he’d probably be worth the money he’s getting.
Well, Rodgers never had to destroy his cell phone in a cheating scam so he has that much over Brady
…but he did admit cheating when he admitted to having his footballs inflated to levels over the allowed limit which gives him a competitive advantage and is against league rules which challenges the integrity of the game.
Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Rivers, Ryan
That is a silly argument. Rodgers is a great QB and from a skill perspective, better than Brady, but Brady is amazing in a different way. The winning is not accidental. You are wrong about the slants and screens also. Go look at his stats and look at what he did this past year. 8th in deep passes in the league. He plays to the strength of the players on the team. The other QBs that people like to bring up like Cassel have a grand total of zero playoffs made. Jimmy stayed on the field for 1.5 games and got hurt.
The third stringer lost to Buffalo.
If anyone could do what Brady has done they would be doing it. They can’t.
Brady came within a play or two from going to the Super Bowl with Reche Caldwell as his #1 receiver. Don’t tell me about his fool proof offense. No other QB would have a chance to do that.
Brady is the greatest ever. It’s not even close.
Well, Rodgers never had to destroy his cell phone in a cheating scam so he has that much over Brady.
Do you believe in the tooth fairy, too?
lol
I mean, get off the computer and please get to library and a community college.
Best QB’s at getting the ball to him…
Well, Rodgers never had to destroy his cell phone in a cheating scam so he has that much over Brady.
And you never graduated from the 1st grade and know nothing about football, but somehow you’re still allowed to post here.
Well, Rodgers never had to destroy his cell phone in a cheating scam so he has that much over Brady.
You’re right, Rodgers never HAD to for some reason. By the NFL’S standard of proof, Rodgers practically gave a signed confession and video evidencr of him doing the same thing that Brady was accused of. The NFL handled the Rodgers comment the right way, by ignoring it. Brady should have received the same treatment.
Certainly reapect his opinion a whole lot more than the armchairs here. And tbere are two on that list that I have always thought were overrated. So … for now… that’s the list.
Marty is picking his current QB as #1 and Rodgers is also deserving. Saying Brady is better is a matter of opinion. All good. If Marty was still in NE you can guess what his answer would be.
If you listen to the clip it was nothing and he gave great respect to Brady and NE.
The fact that he has already listed Rodgers over Brady, without having played one snap in a regular season game, shows that his response was based on kissing the rear of the guy from whom he will soon be catching passes. Rodgers is an elite QB, but for Marty to already rank him ahead of Brady is just plain turd soup.
P.S. Brady’s status as #1 is no longer a matter of opinion. It’s fact, backed up by his rings and the NFL players’ survey.
Rogers is the best pure passer since Marino. As a winner and a leader he’s Marino’s equal as well. Brady is in a different universe than them.
He put Cutler at #3???
Jay must have some dirt on Marty in order for him to rank him that high.
Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Rivers, Ryan
Brady and Rodgers 1a and 1b.
I would say Rodgers over Brady in ability. Some of the deep passes to Nelson he has thrown are impossibly great throws and his scrambling adds an element to his game that Brady doesn’t have (although Brady is better at moving in the pocket).
That said, I still can’t figure out how Rodgers loses games that he should win that cost GB a seed. I remember they lost @BUF a few years ago and it was really bad.
He’s slightly less consistent then Brady generally and it costs GB a few wins a year.
I also think Brady plays better then any other QB in history when down on the scoreboard. None are mentally better than he is and it rubs off on his teammates.
As for the remainder of the top 5. I would go Wilson, Rothlisberger, Brees.
Marty is picking his current QB as #1 and Rodgers is also deserving. Saying Brady is better is a matter of opinion. All good. If Marty was still in NE you can guess what his answer would be.
If you listen to the clip it was nothing and he gave great respect to Brady and NE.
The fact that he has already listed Rodgers over Brady, without having played one snap in a regular season game, shows that his response was based on kissing the rear of the guy from whom he will soon be catching passes. Rodgers is an elite QB, but for Marty to already rank him ahead of Brady is just plain turd soup.
P.S. Brady’s status as #1 is no longer a matter of opinion. It’s fact, backed up by his rings and the NFL players’ survey.
Lighten up.
Embarrassing. Rodgers is great, but he’s not Brady yet and probably never will be.
You’re right, Rodgers will never be a cheater.
I didn’t realize Brady fans were so sensitive….
I’d be shocked if half of NE fans could name a QB before Bledsoe (who’s Bledsoe?). Only Seattle has a newer bandwagon.
Brady and Rodgers 1a and 1b.
I would say Rodgers over Brady in ability. Some of the deep passes to Nelson he has thrown are impossibly great throws and his scrambling adds an element to his game that Brady doesn’t have (although Brady is better at moving in the pocket).
That said, I still can’t figure out how Rodgers loses games that he should win that cost GB a seed. I remember they lost @BUF a few years ago and it was really bad.
He’s slightly less consistent then Brady generally and it costs GB a few wins a year.
I also think Brady plays better then any other QB in history when down on the scoreboard. None are mentally better than he is and it rubs off on his teammates.
As for the remainder of the top 5. I would go Wilson, Rothlisberger, Brees.
No offense, but saying Rodgers makes better throws than Brady is sort of laughable. They are both two of the best and both make incredible throws.
Did you see the touch and trajectory he had on the ball to Amendola in OT in the Super Bowl to the strong side? I mean, that’s a sick, sick throw because of the speed of the route, the distance, trajectory needed and the touch needed.
When it happened, I said “that’s a throw no one will really appreciate”…
Voila, after watching all the sideline footage, even the Falcons players were in awe.
Not everyone who watches football completely understands.
For every great throw Rodgers makes, Brady has one (if not more), too.
There are numerous throws Brady has made through the years that stick in my head, and many of them are games in October or November which aren’t even nationally televised.
Ask him again after the playoffs.
How many opened this just to figure out who “Marty B” is?