New Gatorade ad champions losing, showcases Matt Ryan

This isn’t based on an item from The Onion. But I checked several times to be completely sure.
Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a new Gatorade commercial sells sugar water (with electrolytes) by championing losing, and by reveling in the motivation that comes from failure.
“Make Defeat Your Fuel” is the slogan that drives the ad — and it makes sense, from a market-share standpoint. In every game, there’s both a winner and a loser, and in every league or conference, most teams end up losing. With so many losers out there, why not market to them directly?
The commercial starts with a closeup of Michael Jordan, a dry-faced mirror-image of the meme that has become synonymous with athletic failure. Jordan, who was cut from his high-school basketball team, is followed by J.J. Watt, who points out that he “started his career a walk-on” (at Wisconsin; he had a scholarship at Central Michigan). Next come the Manning brothers, with Peyton pointing out that went 3-13 as a rookie (the all-time rookie interception record he still holds isn’t mentioned), and with Eli saying he once led the league in interceptions.
Eventually comes Matt Ryan, with a recreation of his walk through confetti that wasn’t falling for the Falcons after Super Bowl LI, followed by a slickly-edited training montage.
It remains to be seen whether the effort to attach the leading sports drink to losing will continue to prompt athletes to buy Gatorade. If the goal was to inspire by latching on to the story of a loser who becomes a winner, the far more effective tactic would have been to digitally add some Gatorade swigging to the unforgettable training montage that came after Adrian emerged from the coma and gave her husband a one-word mandate.
Big PACK guy here. My squad should have been the centerpiece… just being honest. Go pack
Next they should buy naming rights for Cleveland’s stadium.
How many people actually buy a product because of it’s advertising? I like some commercials, but it wouldn’t make me buy or not buy the product. For Instance I love Flo but hate progressive and would never buy it’s product. Same goes for the Geico Gecko. Now there are lots of people who fall for the advertising schtick, otherwise ambulance chasers wouldn’t fill the morning and afternoon airwaves. So much for this old mans’ morning rant.
I hear you pack guy!
It’s an ad
I respect the competition more than the actual winner and loser. If my guy or my team loses I tip my cap to the victor, but I still root for my guy when the next competition begins.
The actual competition is why I enjoy sports.
No sprinkles Matt … sprinkles are for winners.
It is actually a smart ad. Think about sports in general for moment at every level. Think about how many teams and players. For example, the top tier of college football has something like 110 teams, but only ONE Champion. the old ad was basically, “You need this to WIN.” But the new one is, “You need this to help YOU become a winner.”
iamthehorniestmanintheworld says:
Jun 27, 2017 12:55 PM
People “love” Flo?!?!?!
Flo is the WORST
8-8, out of the playoffs this year. Sad but no way they recover from that collapse anytime soon.
DEFCON 5
They should feature Lawrence Taylor mangling Joe Theisman’s knee, then Joe saying, “I always drink Gatorade after getting my limbs smashed.”
So if Gatorade is the Loser is Powerade the Winner?