Ravens announce scouting hires

At least one of this summer’s ESPN layoffs has found an NFL job.
The Ravens announced they had hired Kevin Weidl as a new area scout for the Southeast and Southwest.
Weidl worked for Scouts Inc. as a draft analyst and did some television and radio work in Charlotte, but was let go as part of the four-letter network’s purge earlier this spring. His brother Andy used to work for the Ravens, but just left to take a job with the Eagles as assistant director of player personnel.
The Ravens also promoted Brandon Berning to an area scout post, after he served as a player personnel assistant.