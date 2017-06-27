Report: Scott Fitterer’s interview set with Chiefs

Posted by Charean Williams on June 27, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

The Chiefs will interview Scott Fitterer, the Seahawks co-director of player personnel, today or early tomorrow, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Chiefs are in search of a new General Manager after the surprising decision to fire John Dorsey last week.

Fitterer, whose emphasis is on college scouting for the Seahawks, interviewed for G.M. openings in San Francisco and Indianapolis earlier this year.

The Chiefs also have Ryan Cowden, the Titans director of player personnel, on their list. Cowden is a former Panthers scout who left Carolina last year for a better job in Tennessee.