Terrell Owens, Michael Vick to debut flag football venture

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 27, 2017, 6:48 AM EDT

Basketball fans looking for a fix this summer can take in the Big 3, a three-on-three competition full of retired players headed by rapper Ice Cube and former Raiders executive Amy Trask.

Football fans may have a similar option next summer, if tonight’s test goes well.

According to Sal Pizarro of the Bay Area News Group, former stars including Terrell Owens and Michael Vick will be among the players involved in tonight’s game of the American Flag Football League in San Jose.

The group plans to play a full schedule next year, but tonight’s game is their version of a preseason game, to work out the kinks of the game and the broadcasting.

“When I think about football in the future for guys who want to further their career, this could be an opportunity for them,” Vick said in a video posted on the AFFL’s Facebook page. “They could get enjoyment and fulfillment out of the flag league. I just wanted to be one of the first pioneers being involved.”

Former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia will be there as well, providing color commentary.

If nothing else, it’s an outlet for former players, and something to fill time during the slowest month of the calendar in sports. And hopefully, no one gets hurt, as a couple of guys did during the Big 3 debut Saturday night.