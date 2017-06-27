Tom Brady finishes first in Top 100 players poll

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 27, 2017, 6:09 AM EDT

NFL Network likes to fill the slowest part of the offseason with a list of the Top 100 players in the league, and this year, for the first time, a player has repeated as No. 1.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ranked as the best player in the league in this year’s poll of players, the second time he has been so honored. Brady also finished first the first time NFL Network did the poll, in 2011. Other players to finish first are Aaron Rodgers in 2012, Adrian Peterson in 2013, Peyton Manning in 2014, J.J. Watt in 2015 and Cam Newton in 2016.

The value of the Top 100 players list has been questioned, as many players say that they and their fellow players don’t really take the voting — which asks players to list their Top 20 players — seriously. And every year there are some rankings that are head scratchers. This year Watt called his own ranking “a joke.”

After Brady, this year’s Top 5 consisted of No. 2 Von Miller, No. 3 Julio Jones, No. 4 Antonio Brown, No. 5 Khalil Mack, No. 6 Aaron Rodgers, No. 7 Ezekiel Elliott, No. 8 Odell Beckham, No. 9 Le’Veon Bell and No. 10 Matt Ryan.