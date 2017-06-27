Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 27, 2017, 7:10 AM EDT

Will uncertainty about his future affect Bills QB Tyrod Taylor this season?

Dolphins rookie WR Isaiah Ford got some advice from Steve Smith.

LB David Harris will wear No. 51 with the Patriots.

QB Christian Hackenberg remains a big unknown for the Jets.

The Ravens want to get the run game going.

A look back at the early days of the Bengals franchise.

Cameron Erving feels he’s in a better place on the Browns offensive line.

Steelers C Mike Matthews‘ offensive line coach is his father Bruce’s former teammate Mike Munchak.

WR Braxton Miller’s size and speed hold appeal for the Texans.

The Colts have employed several good receivers over the years.

Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin graded well in pass coverage last year.

The Titans hope OL Corey Levin can play as well as he can spell.

Broncos LB Von Miller was the highest-rated defensive player in the NFL’s player poll.

The Chiefs maintain an optimistic view about their young receivers.

Raiders P Marquette King had an issue with Southwest Airlines.

Breaking down the Chargers defensive backs with their position coach.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ visit with the Pope inspired a song.

Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs thinks his old team can win the Super Bowl.

An attempt to name the top Eagles offensive players of the last 17 years.

Things appear to be trending down for LB Will Compton with the Redskins.

The Bears may be taking on a different look at tight end.

Running through the Lions’ left tackle options with Taylor Decker injured.

Packers DL Dean Lowry hopes to build on a good finish to last season.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook threw out the first pitch at a Marlins game.

Falcons LB Vic Beasley has a Clemson-themed Camaro.

Dwight Howard now plays basketball in Charlotte and hopes to connect with QB Cam Newton.

Assessing LB Alex Okafor’s fit in the Saints defense.

Will former Buccaneers CB Ronde Barber make the Hall of Fame?

Undrafted rookie CB Sojourn Shelton got a feel for the Cardinals by watching their Amazon show from last year.

The Rams want a better experience for fans at home games this year.

Do the Falcons provide a hint about how the 49ers’ defensive line will look this year?

A guide to checking out Seahawks training camp this summer.