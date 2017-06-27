Unsigned draft pick count down to just ten, including seven first-round picks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 27, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

After Jourdan Lewis signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday night, the number of unsigned draft picks across the NFL stands at just ten.

Seven of those 10 picks were selected in the first round.

The seven first-round picks yet to sign are: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (second overall), 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (third), Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (fifth), Jets safety Jamal Adams (sixth), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (10), Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (24) and Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (25).

Safety Obi Melifonwu of the Raiders is the only second-round pick yet to sign. Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes of the Raiders and Packers defensive end Montravius Adams are the remaining third-round picks yet to sign contracts.

First-round picks can sign a four-year contract with a fifth-year option while all remaining draft picks can only sign four-year deals.