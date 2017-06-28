Andrew Luck still not throwing, but not “sullen or morose”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Andrew Luck is not ready to start making hype videos of his first throws, the way Cam Newton did this week.

That does not mean he’s not hyped in his own way.

The Colts quarterback participated in a camp for a local children’s hospital yesterday, running around and playing with kids and having a good time but not yet throwing footballs to them. Or anyone else, either.

Asked about his recovery from shoulder surgery, he stayed positive despite not hitting the big landmark people are looking for.

“Feeling better and better every week,” Luck said, via Brody Miller of the Indianapolis Star. “Still haven’t started throwing. But that process will come when it’s ready.”

When asked about the status of his rehab, he replied: “No reason to be sullen or morose! It’s a beautiful day.”

Of course, it will be a brighter day for the football fans in his area when he can actually throw again. He’s still about a month away from the start of training camp so there’s still time to prepare, but the clock is ticking.