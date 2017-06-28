Broncos’ running back Jamaal Charles says he’s cutting, feeling normal

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 28, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

With just a month left before training camps open, Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles is starting to feel like himself again.

In an interview with Troy Renck of the Denver Channel, Charles says he’s resumed cutting on surgically repaired knees and is getting closer to full strength.

“I am doing everything,” Charles said. “I have been cutting the last couple of days with the guys during the offseason workouts. I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me, man. It feels good to be moving around again,”

Charles had surgery on both knees last year as he worked back from an ACL injury that ended his 2015 season. He appeared in just three games with Kansas City last year before landing on injured reserve. He rushed for just 40 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown before his season came to an end.

He was limited in work this offseason with an eye toward being ready for training camp. Charles still feels like he has plenty of good football remaining.

“I have been knowing this the whole offseason (that the knee was fine),” he said. “Nobody can take nothing away from me except God when my time is up. I am still 30 years old. I still have a lot of special stuff to do.”