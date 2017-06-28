Chip Kelly: Colin Kaepernick worked hard, never a distraction

Former 49ers coach Chip Kelly says Colin Kaepernick was everything he wanted in a franchise quarterback last season.
Kelly said on Adam Schefter’s podcast that Kaepernick was as hard a worker as he could have asked for in their one season together.
“He came to work every day, extremely diligent in terms of his preparation, in terms of his work ethic,” Kelly said, via All22.com. “I really enjoyed Kap. I’ve talked to Kap three or four times since. I think he’s a really good player and a really good person, and I really enjoyed coaching him.
As for talk that Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem serving as a distraction in San Francisco, Kelly said that was never the case.
“He explained to all the players his thought process and mindset of what he was doing,” Kelly said. “And there were some players that agreed with him and some players that didn’t agree with him. But after that point, we heard from the outside about what a distraction it is, except those people weren’t in our locker room and it never was a distraction. [Kaepernick] never turned it into a circus or whatever people think.”
Kelly and former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh have both spoken out vocally in favor of some team giving Kaepernick a chance. So far, no team has.
“He worked hard, was never a distraction… it’s just that he sucked.”
Thank you coack Kelly
“Two coaches out of the league vouch for QB who is out of the league.”
He was a distraction. That’s a lie. The entire US was talking about him, how is that not a distraction?
yeah because i really trust chip when it comes to his eye in the NFL….NOT
I don’t know how to explain to other white people why they should care about other people. Whether it’s health care, injustice, police brutality or poverty, it’s difficult to have a conversation with people who are content to see millions of people suffer. Colin Kaepernick and the flag, injustice, medicare for all…all of this stuff ties together…It’s a fundamental divide on what it means to live in a society, how to be a good person, and why any of that matters.
Kap is a baller. Can’t wait to see where he ends up next.
The crusade continues.
Someone hire him already, I am tired of reading about him.
ronfai says:
Jun 28, 2017 5:33 PM
Kap is a baller. Can’t wait to see where he ends up next.
—————
He’ll stay on the unemployment line where he needs to be until he starts respecting the US.
greg3117 says:
Jun 28, 2017 5:38 PM
Someone hire him already, I am tired of reading about him.
________________________________________
So stop opening up articles about him, reading them and commenting on the article. I don’t like tomatoes – I don’t keep eating them and complaining to everyone about how bad they taste.
You know who else works hard? The police officers that Kaepernick publicly disparages on a regular basis, even to this day.
Easily the most overblown silent protest I’ve ever heard of.
Chip Kelly can say he wasnt a distraction all he wants. But you guys putting out constant stories and waving him all over can’t say he is not a distraction. Because you guys are exactly why he is a guaranteed huge distraction to any team that even thinks of giving him a chance. Heck the Seahawks did nothing more than take a look at him and look what they got for their trouble.
Chip Kelly is as full of BS as they come. Kelly and CK are two of the same.
Everyone can have an opinion on this and argue about whether or not Kap was a distraction. But the film don’t lie; the man sucks at football.
He is a geeat athlete, not a very good quarterback. He hasnt been good since defenses had a change to gameplan for him. If you think of all the great plays he had you will see that they were only athletic plays. When is the last time you heard someone say Kaep is making smart throws, Not ever! I grew up in the same area of Northern California as Colin and I wish him well but he should have stuck to baseball because he will never make it as an NFL quarterback. He cannot reqd a defense and the last time I checked any great quarterbacks transcript reading a defense was too 2 or 3 along with arm strength and accuracy.