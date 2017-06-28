Dak Prescott stops by for special edition of PFT Live

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

The regular radio version and NBCSN simulcast of PFT Live are on hiatus for the next four weeks, but we’re still doing regular podcasts to fill the time before everything gets back to normal next month.

Wednesday’s edition of the podcast is a good one thanks to a visit from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott joined Mike Florio to discuss what was missing from his rookie season, his relationship with Ezekiel Elliott, his expectations for the coming year and his work with the “Ready. Raise. Rise.” campaign to raise awareness of Immuno-Oncology research and support those battling cancer.

The full video of Prescott’s visit appears below. This edition of the podcast and all of the others we produce throughout the year are also available for free at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.