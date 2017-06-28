Jalen Ramsey resumes running after core muscle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2017, 7:01 AM EDT

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to be making good progress in his recovery from core muscle surgery.

Ramsey had surgery to repair an injury suffered during the team’s Organized Team Activities less than two weeks ago and he’s hit one milestone in his path back to the field. Ramsey announced on Twitter Tuesday that he ran for the first time since having the operation.

It is the second straight year Ramsey has had surgery in the offseason. Ramsey had knee surgery after the Jags made him the fifth overall pick of last year’s draft, but never missed a game and turned in a strong rookie year.

The Jaguars signed A.J. Bouye to play across from Ramsey at corner and also added safety Barry Church to the secondary in free agency. If all are healthy — Church and safety Tashaun Gipson were out this offseason with injuries — the unit has the pieces to be a good one for Doug Marrone.