Packers excited about the possibilities their tight ends give them

Posted by Charean Williams on June 28, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

The Packers have gone back to 1996 when they ranked first in points per game with tight ends Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura a big part of their offense. Jackson and Chmura combined for 68 receptions for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns that season.

This season, the Packers plan on the same after signing Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks, who combined for 160 targets, 105 receptions and nine touchdowns last season. The newcomers join veteran tight end Richard Rodgers, giving the Packers all kinds of options at the position.

“I think what it does is it gives us some more flexibility to run two tight end sets,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via Rob Reischel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Both guys can put their hand on the ground and go and block guys really well but also add that dimension in the passing game.”

Bennett has averaged 63.6 receptions, 5.2 touchdowns and 728.2 yards per season the past five seasons. Kendricks made 50 catches last season, and Rodgers had 30.

With Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, the Packers’ biggest problem might come in keeping all their weapons involved.