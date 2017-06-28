Report: Zachary Orr to visit Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

Linebacker Zachary Orr reversed course on Wednesday morning when he announced that he wants to play in 2017 after saying earlier this year that he planned to retire from the NFL due to a neck injury.

Orr was set to be a restricted free agent with the Ravens, but the team didn’t tender him a contract as a result of his initial plan to walk away from the game. That means he’s an unrestricted free agent now and his announcement has led to a quick response around the league.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Orr will visit with the Lions on Thursday and that he has heard from eight teams since his appearance on NFL Network Wednesday morning. Medical checks will likely be a big part of his visit with Detroit and anyone else who brings Orr in for a meeting in the coming days and weeks.

The Lions drafted Jarrad Davis in the first round in April and he’s slated to start in the middle of the Detroit defense. Tahir Whitehead is expected to start on the weak side, but was limited this spring because of a knee injury. Paul Worrilow, Antwione Williams and 2017 fourth-rounder Jalen Reeves-Maybin are also in the mix at linebacker for Detroit.