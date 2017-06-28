 Skip to content

Rob Gronkowski gets in his workout at “random high school” in Texas

Posted by Charean Williams on June 28, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT
It is not often that Rob Gronkowski goes unnoticed, but he managed to sneak into a Dallas-Fort Worth high school for his workout Tuesday. He documented his workout with two friends.

“We snuck onto some random high school, baby … Because we gotta get that work in … No days off, baby … Let’s go,” the Patriots tight end said in a video.

He thanked the school, Southlake Carroll, “for a great workout” as he exited the field through a gate.

Southlake, an affluent Fort Worth suburb, might take issue with “random high school.” It has created a football powerhouse at its only high school, annually competing for a state championship. Quarterbacks Chase Daniel, Greg McElroy and Kenny Hill played there.

  1. picksix401 says: Jun 28, 2017 3:12 PM

    LOL, fantastic Gronk quote

  2. psousa1 says: Jun 28, 2017 3:17 PM

    not a random HS. Google that weight room. Better than a lot of collegiate weight rooms.

  3. nestrongsafety says: Jun 28, 2017 3:26 PM

    “Southlake, an affluent Fort Worth suburb, might take issue with “random high school.””

    Hell no! Gonk just put this high school on the map! I’m sure the high school is elated by this attention!

  4. mackcarrington says: Jun 28, 2017 3:48 PM

    So everyone is fine with Gronkowski trespassing?

  5. rutchaser says: Jun 28, 2017 4:26 PM

    I’m sure it was arranged beforehand.

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jun 28, 2017 4:28 PM

    GOAT tight end

