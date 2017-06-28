Tim Tebow hits homer in fourth at-bat after promotion

Posted by Charean Williams on June 28, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT

Well, that didn’t take long.

Tim Tebow lived up to the hype for one night, homering in his fourth at-bat with St. Lucie after the High Single-A affiliate promoted him. Tebow followed that two-run blast in the second inning with a single in the fourth. It came in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Tebow’s debut for the St. Lucie Mets was scheduled for Tuesday but rain postponed it to Wednesday when the Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals played a doubleheader. The former Heisman Trophy winner singled up the middle in the fifth inning of Game 1, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a strike out as the Mets won 5-2.

Critics questioned why the Mets promoted Tebow when his.220 batting average with the low-A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies was higher than only 10 other players in the entire league. Tebow also struck out 69 times in 64 games against low-A pitching.

Tebow, 29, homered in his first career minor league at-bat with the Fireflies in April.