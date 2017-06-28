Tom Brady’s selling more jerseys in Florida than Florida teams

Tom Brady already owned the Dolphins.
So throwing the Buccaneers and Jaguars in the mix only seems reasonable.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Patriots quarterback has the highest-selling jersey in the state of Florida, which has three NFL teams not the Patriots.
The numbers from NFLShop.com say that Brady’s the top-seller in 16 other states as well, so it isn’t just the fans nearest the Dolphins ordering them.
Brady is 20-9 all-time against the Dolphins, so at least they’ve beaten him occasionally. He’s 7-0 against the Jaguars (including playoffs), and 3-0 against the Buccaneers.
He will be 3-1 against the Bucs when after that Thursday night in October, book it
Bunch of bandwagon pansies down in Florida
two major reasons for this.
1. There are a ton of north east transplants living in Florida.
2. Florida is a terrible professional sports state when it comes to dedicated, knowledgeable, loyal fan bases. Looking at you Miami.
I can’t wait to watch the Raiders pound the cheating Broncos again this year. Football season can’t get here soon enough.
See you in the AFC Championship game, NE. May the best team win.
Yah, we know. We see all the northern transplants in their Brady jerseys in wing joints talking about how bahhhhston is so great.
Stop wearing socks with sandals ffs!!
No shock, either because Brady has been great for a long time or because Florida’s full of transplants anyways. Regardless, what jerseys for Florida teams are people going to be buying? Is there someone on the Dolphins that really screams “own my jersey?” The Jaguars have a few solid players, but nobody who’s really going to drive sales. The Buccaneers have Mike Evans and Winston and in a few years could likely be up there on the jersey sales lists, but none of the Florida teams have exactly had exciting rosters for quite a while.
chrisco4bucs says:
Jun 28, 2017 3:38 PM
No way Jameis Winston moves the ball against Belichick defense. You better hope your defense pitches a shutout against Brady if you are going to win.