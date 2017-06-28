Victor Cruz tones down conspiracy theory

Posted by Charean Williams on June 28, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

A month later, Victor Cruz has toned down his conspiracy theory comments about his former team.

Cruz, back in New Jersey for his Victor Cruz Foundation Football Exhibition and Skills Challenge, backed down from earlier allegations the Giants purposely kept the ball from him to make it easier to cut him. The Giants have denied Cruz’s claims.

“I don’t know what their plans [were],” Cruz said Wednesday, via Howie Kussoy of the New York Post. “I don’t know what they think about upstairs.

“I haven’t had any conversations with anyone. Everyone’s underway with their programs. . . . No one has time to handle issues and for me to call, and all those things. Just turn the page and move on.”

Cruz, 30, was scheduled to make $7.5 million in salary and bonuses this season and count $9.4 million against the Giants’ salary cap. He made only 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season and played only six games combined in 2014-15 because of injuries. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth up to $4 million.

“Even after a Super Bowl, or after an injury-riddled two years, I always feel like I’ve got something to prove because I do,” Cruz said. “You’re only as good as your last catch, your last game, your last year of production. That’s what they categorize you as, whatever you’ve last shown on that field.

“I’m excited for that opportunity.”