Aaron Donald noncommittal on reporting to training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald wants a new contract, and he won’t say whether he’ll show up to training camp if he doesn’t get what he wants.

“I’m just working, just grinding and we’ll see what happens,” Donald said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Donald wouldn’t say whether there are any reasons for optimism that a deal will get done.

“I’m just letting my agents handle that,” Donald said. “All I can do is keep working to keep myself in top shape.”

Donald did report to mandatory minicamp despite the absence of a new contract, so it would seem likely that he’d report to training camp as well. But he’s not going to promise that without a new deal in hand.

6 Responses to “Aaron Donald noncommittal on reporting to training camp”
  1. TheDPR says: Jun 29, 2017 4:09 PM

    If I had to wear that uniform I wouldn’t want to report to camp, either. UGLY.

  2. MichaelEdits says: Jun 29, 2017 4:10 PM

    Nice threads.

  3. arwiv says: Jun 29, 2017 4:19 PM

    If Odell intimated this sort of thing he’d be on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list.

  4. weepingjebus says: Jun 29, 2017 4:24 PM

    That uniform makes me hope the league brings back the Frankfort Yellow Jackets.

  5. beavertonsteve says: Jun 29, 2017 4:28 PM

    The Rams have Donald under contract with the franchise tag for around $25 million total over the next 3 years. The fact that they are voluntarily negotiating to pay nearly twice that much over that period should be enough to get your butt to camp.

  6. raiderinva says: Jun 29, 2017 4:28 PM

    That picture does nothing but embody everything that is wrong with the whole color rush garbage.

    If my employer forced me to wear that in public I would hold out for more money too.

