Aaron Donald noncommittal on reporting to training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald wants a new contract, and he won’t say whether he’ll show up to training camp if he doesn’t get what he wants.

“I’m just working, just grinding and we’ll see what happens,” Donald said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Donald wouldn’t say whether there are any reasons for optimism that a deal will get done.

“I’m just letting my agents handle that,” Donald said. “All I can do is keep working to keep myself in top shape.”

Donald did report to mandatory minicamp despite the absence of a new contract, so it would seem likely that he’d report to training camp as well. But he’s not going to promise that without a new deal in hand.