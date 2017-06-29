All 17 referees return from 2016 season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

For the second straight year, the NFL will not have any new referees.

The league announced on Thursday that all 17 referees from last season’s roster will be back for the 2016 season. John Hussey was the last new addition to the refereeing ranks when he was promoted to the job in 2015. Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Clete Blakeman, Jerome Boger, Carl Cheffers, Walt Coleman, Tony Corrente, Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Pete Morelli, John Parry, Gene Steratore, Ron Torbert, Jeff Triplette, Bill Vinovich and Craig Wrolstad are the other referees.

The league also announced that Terri Valenti will be the league’s first female replay official and confirmed that the title “head linesman” has been changed to “down judge” to “more accurately depict the primary responsibility of the role” as well as eliminating a gender-specific job title.

One of the first crop of down judges will be David Oliver, who joins seven others in their first season as NFL officials.