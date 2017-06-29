Brett Favre: “Never say never” to returning to work for Packers

Brett Favre, who struggled to say no to chances to come back as a quarterback, won’t come right out and say he wants to come back and work for the Packers.
But he made it clear in his uniquely Favre way that he’s willing to listen if they want to ask.
During an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch on Thursday, the Hall of Famer admitted the idea of working as a coach or in a front office was appealing to him, specifically where he spent most of his career. He referenced former Packers quarterback Bart Starr returning as a coach, and couldn’t hide his affection for the team.
“I would say, I’d never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration,” Favre said. “I don’t know, and I don’t want to create a stir [by talking about it], because who knows? But I would say, ‘Never say never.’
“People have talked about the broadcasting booth. I think I’d be pretty good at it, but you never know. I know Bart went back [to Green Bay] and did it and it wasn’t as successful as everyone would have assumed. I’m not going to think I would be any different, but it is an intriguing option. What better place to do it? Yeah, it’s crossed my mind.”
Favre admitted the idea of playing a John Elway-type role appeals to him, though coaching has also crossed his mind. He spent two years coaching for a local high school after retiring,
“When I coached high school football for two years, it really wasn’t on my radar,” Favre said. “My dad did it for many, many, many years, [but] I thought, ‘I just don’t have anything left in the tank from a competitive side. What type of coach would I be?’
“I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn’t know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did. I’ll tell you what, it was a joy. The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun.”
Whether the Packers are interested or not remains to be seen. But he has mended fences with the organization, which clears the first hurdle. He said he wanted to wait until his daughter finished her college volleyball career (she’s a freshman at Southern Miss), but the notion of a prolonged courtship is nothing new to Favre.
The Packers? Brett could return to work for the Jets and the Vikings as their starting QB in 2017.
if i remember correctly in 2007-08 before the whole fiasco started with him coming back expecting his starting job to still be there, they already had a position for him in the front office.. he wasnt really a “high IQ” QB so i dont see it ever being a coaching position
Sometimes you can say never. For example, I never should have sent that text of my half limp junk.
Sometimes it does apply.
He’ll make trouble for Rogers again. That ship has sailed if I’m the Packers. Let him wave to the crowd at half-time sometime but a position? No.
If he didn’t like the grind as a player, he’d like it even less as a coach.
He does have the mind for it, but I don’t think he’s got the patience.
He could be the team’s pharmaceutical consultant for pain medication.
Boy if he does come back and work for the Packers won’t all those fans that burnt his jersey in trash barrels around Green Bay when he joined the Vikings feel silly now?
Actually, the Packers had offered him a “Team Ambassador” job in Public Relations for a cool $20M if he would have stayed retired and BrINT was so pissed off at the offer that he lowered his standards enough to eventually play for the Vikings.
Now, he’s looking for work? He should try the Minneapolis area where he is still the last Viking QB to win a playoff game, a distinction it looks like he will hold for a very long time.
Awe shucks, Maybe he should try doing radio broadcasts of Packer games. I’m sure those crazy cheese-heads would go nuts for that. That might give tv a shot down the road.
I’m not so sure about the front office thing…… Y’all know what I mean?
cheeseisfattening says:
Jun 29, 2017 2:05 PM
Boy if he does come back and work for the Packers won’t all those fans that burnt his jersey in trash barrels around Green Bay when he joined the Vikings feel silly now?
Yeah they’d feel silly!
Like the Viking fan who bought Bud Grant’s trophy case!
I’m a die hard Packers fan and was a die hard Favre fan when he was here. I don’t want him anywhere near the front office, at least not in a position where he’s making critical decisions. Interceptions may have cost the team some games in his playing days, but when those poor decisions manifest themselves as poor personnel moves, it could cost the team years.
Not while Mark Murphy still works there.
Not while Mark Murphy still works there.
====
Murphy wet the bed in his own right.
His “It’s not his [Favre’s] fault, it’s not our [Packers] fault” bit was the lowlight of that entire fiasco.
The man hired a former White House Press Director to spin the situation… and STILL didn’t manage to get it right!
Packer fans still upset just because Brett’s fondest desire was always to play for the Minnesota Vikings.