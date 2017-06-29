Brett Favre: “Never say never” to returning to work for Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 29, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

Brett Favre, who struggled to say no to chances to come back as a quarterback, won’t come right out and say he wants to come back and work for the Packers.

But he made it clear in his uniquely Favre way that he’s willing to listen if they want to ask.

During an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch on Thursday, the Hall of Famer admitted the idea of working as a coach or in a front office was appealing to him, specifically where he spent most of his career. He referenced former Packers quarterback Bart Starr returning as a coach, and couldn’t hide his affection for the team.

“I would say, I’d never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration,” Favre said. “I don’t know, and I don’t want to create a stir [by talking about it], because who knows? But I would say, ‘Never say never.’

“People have talked about the broadcasting booth. I think I’d be pretty good at it, but you never know. I know Bart went back [to Green Bay] and did it and it wasn’t as successful as everyone would have assumed. I’m not going to think I would be any different, but it is an intriguing option. What better place to do it? Yeah, it’s crossed my mind.”

Favre admitted the idea of playing a John Elway-type role appeals to him, though coaching has also crossed his mind. He spent two years coaching for a local high school after retiring,

“When I coached high school football for two years, it really wasn’t on my radar,” Favre said. “My dad did it for many, many, many years, [but] I thought, ‘I just don’t have anything left in the tank from a competitive side. What type of coach would I be?’

“I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn’t know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did. I’ll tell you what, it was a joy. The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun.”

Whether the Packers are interested or not remains to be seen. But he has mended fences with the organization, which clears the first hurdle. He said he wanted to wait until his daughter finished her college volleyball career (she’s a freshman at Southern Miss), but the notion of a prolonged courtship is nothing new to Favre.