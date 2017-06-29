Browns eager to see what Corey Coleman can do when healthy

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

The Browns liked wide receiver Corey Coleman enough to make him the 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft. Now they’d like to see what he could do if healthy.

The problem is Coleman hasn’t been able to get healthy and stay healthy. Last year he missed time with hamstring and hand injuries. This year he has missed offseason work with another hamstring injury, and after getting hurt falling on a football. Browns receivers coach Al Saunders says he’s eager to see Coleman actually get healthy enough to show what he can do.

“I’m disappointed for him that he can’t continue to grow in the fundamentals and skills at his position,” Saunders said, via Cleveland.com. “He missed a significant amount of time last training camp (with a hamstring). He missed significant amount of time during the season and his growth and development, he was having a terrific OTA session and then he got hurt. I’m sure that he’ll be back for training camp ready to go and he’s just got to get his hamstring stronger and get himself in shape.”

After Coleman had 33 catches in 10 games last year, Saunders’ greatest hope is that he’ll be healthy this year.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be healthy,” Saunders said. “That’s why we have the best trainers and the best doctors and the best medical staff in the National Football League. That’s their job to get him healthy and he wants to be healthy.”

Saunders says Coleman understands the offense and can contribute. Just as soon as he gets on the field.