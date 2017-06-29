Delanie Walker: Jonnu Smith will be better than me in time

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 29, 2017, 2:34 AM EDT

After signing with the Titans in 2013, Delanie Walker has become arguably the best tight end in franchise history. He’s set franchise records and provided a consistent receiving options for the various Titans quarterbacks over that span.

However, Walker thinks Jonnu Smith, drafted in the third-round by Tennessee in May, will eventually be better than him for the franchise.

“One day he will be better than me,” Walker said of Smith, via Jason Wolf of the USA Today. “And that’s his ultimate goal. And if he didn’t feel that way, I wouldn’t want him here.”

If Walker’s proclamation is correct, Smith will have built quite a career for himself with the Titans. Walker holds single-season receiving records for Tennessee in both receptions and yards. In four years with the Titans, Walker has amassed 282 catches for 3,349 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 with 94 catches for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns in Marcus Mariota’s rookie campaign.

It’s a high bar to clear. However, Walker has been impressed by what he’s seen so far.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Walker said. “I think he sits back, he don’t talk much, he learns. He’s respectful. If I ask him to do something, he does it.

“I think he’s going to go a long way and be a star in this league.”