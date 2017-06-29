Ezekiel Elliott celebrates NFL’s relaxed celebration rules

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t get fined last season for his leap into the oversized Salvation Army red kettle, which sits in Jerry’s end zone during the holidays. But the Cowboys running back did draw a 15-yard penalty in the game against the Bucs.

It’s uncertain under the new relaxed celebration rules whether officials would flag Elliott for that during the 2017 season. Elliott, though, is happy to see the league ease up on touchdown celebration penalties.

“I think it’s great,” Elliott said Thursday, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s definitely needed in pro football. I think there’s going to be some pretty funny celebrations this year.”

Elliott, who hosted a two-day youth football camp in DFW, talked on several other subjects, including:

Posing nude for the cover of ESPN the Magazine’s “Body Issue”: “The photo shoot was great. It was definitely a good experience. At first it was a little awkward, but you get warmed up to it. I’m definitely glad I did it.”

On his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott: “It’s great to be able to come in with a rookie that kind of got everything thrown at him the same way you did. It also helps that we’re really good friends, we’re basically best friends after a year of knowing him. We have each other to use as tools to get through this.”