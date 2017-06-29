Falcons promise affordable food and drinks at new stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT

When the Falcons open their new stadium this season, they say they’re going to have something unusual: Food and beverages that aren’t a ripoff.

Falcons President Rich McKay told Fast Company that fans have spoken up repeatedly that food is too expensive in stadiums, and NFL teams haven’t done enough to listen. This year, the Falcons will have $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas, $5 beers and other affordable options.

“Every year we survey them on everything,” McKay said. “Every year they say the same thing: Food and beverage, don’t like the value, don’t like the price.”

McKay said the Falcons view ticket sales as the way to make money and don’t want to gouge fans on food after that.

“Our tickets in the NFL are not inexpensive, and we can’t use this as an opportunity to hit them harder,” McKay said.

Fans will certainly approve of that.