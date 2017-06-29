Former Titans RB Antonio Andrews pleads guilty to assault charge

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Former Titans running back Antonio Andrews won’t be going to trial after being arrested and charged with assault following an incident in Nashville in March.

The Tennessean reports that Andrews’ attorneys reached a plea deal with prosecutors that calls for Andrews to plead guilty to an assault charge and serve six months on probation. If Andrews completes the probation, the charge may be expunged from his record altogether.

Andrews faced the charge as a result of hitting David McDill and breaking his jaw early on March 25. According to the police report of Andrews’ arrest, McDill used a racial slur while speaking to an employee of a pizza restaurant and Andrews followed him outside for a confrontation that ended with two punches from Andrews, who will pay McDill’s medical expenses.

Andrews spent the last three seasons with the Titans and made 10 starts during the 2015 season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, so remains available for any team that might be interested in his services.