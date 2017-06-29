Free-agent addition Ricky Jean Francois surprised to hear from Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

The Packers traditionally stand pat in free agency, so defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois never expected to hear from them much less end up there. Jean Francois picked Green Bay over Seattle, signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

“To get that phone call that the Green Bay Packers want you is rare,” Jean Francois said, via Stu Courtney of USA Today Wisconsin. “It’s rare that you see them go outside and pick guys up and if they do, it’s for a reason.

“On the first day of meetings when all the new guys stand up, I’m used to seeing like five or six guys stand up and there were only three guys to stand up. I’m blessed to get picked up.’”

The Packers expect Jean Francois, who is entering his ninth season, not only to shore up the middle but also to tutor 2016 draft picks Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry.

“When I came in, all I wanted to do was just smarten ‘em up,” Jean Francois, 30, said. “Learn how to use your speed, learn how to use your agility, look at formations. Look at different things that can make the game a lot [easier].”