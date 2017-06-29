 Skip to content

Jameis Winston closing in on Buccaneers career TD pass record

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
Jameis Winston’s first two seasons have provided the Buccaneers with plenty of reason to believe that they found their franchise quarterback when they drafted him with the first overall pick in 2015.

That is something that the Bucs have been trying to find for much of the franchise’s history, something that is well illustrated by how high Winston ranks on the all-time franchise list in several areas after just two years in the league. Winston ranks seventh in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns and, as Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times points out, is within reach of the touchdown record this year.

Winston has 50 touchdowns through his first two seasons and Josh Freeman has the franchise record with 80 touchdown passes during his time in Tampa. If that seems like a low number, there’s good reason because no other team has a record holder with less than 124 touchdown passes. That team is the Texans, who are led by Matt Schaub and started play in 2002. The Bucs, meanwhile, have been around since 1976.

The notion of Winston throwing 31 touchdowns in 2017 isn’t outlandish given the jump he made from 22 to 28 scores last year and the addition of DeSean Jackson to the receiving corps.

Winston also ranks seventh in career interceptions, but has a lot more ground to make up even after throwing 33 picks in his first two seasons. Vinny Testaverde’s 112 interceptions should remain the Tampa record for a while even as Winston takes over the top spot in several other areas.

19 Responses to “Jameis Winston closing in on Buccaneers career TD pass record”
  1. edukator4 says: Jun 29, 2017 8:23 AM

    that is quite the ridiculous stat

  2. doe22us says: Jun 29, 2017 8:28 AM

    Damn already, he is a good player..

  3. nhpats says: Jun 29, 2017 8:31 AM

    So basically the Bucs have never had a consistently decent QB for more than a few years… Sounds like the Jets

  4. baldbuc says: Jun 29, 2017 8:34 AM

    Franchise guy for the Bucs? He’s already there. Elite QB? He could get there if he can learn to stop overthrowing open receivers. That’s the main reason for his INTS.

  5. factschecker says: Jun 29, 2017 8:34 AM

    That’s really eye opening to how much the NFL has changed.

    For the past 11 years the Bucs have been a part of a passing league. The 27 years prior to that they were in a running league. During my youth, James Wilder, Mike Alstott, Warrick Dunn most certainly trumped the Buc’s QB’s back before the “point of emphasis” 2006 rule changes set forth by Bill Polian to help out his Dome QB that couldn’t win outside in the post season.

  6. thekillernacho says: Jun 29, 2017 8:37 AM

    It’s easy to forget just how bad the Bucs have been historically.

  7. irishgary says: Jun 29, 2017 8:41 AM

    His he closing in on the INT record too?

  8. olefballcoach says: Jun 29, 2017 8:43 AM

    He is also closing in on victim.. loser

  9. boknowsvt says: Jun 29, 2017 8:44 AM

    It says more about the Bucs franchise than it does about Winston’s talent.

  10. 2since96 says: Jun 29, 2017 8:48 AM

    Lol

  11. grogansheroes says: Jun 29, 2017 8:55 AM

    Talk about a low bar.

  12. otistaylor89 says: Jun 29, 2017 8:56 AM

    Can’t believe Doug Williams only played less than 5 full seasons with them and had 73 TD passes – that contract issue/USFL thing was really screwed up.

  13. hukdeep says: Jun 29, 2017 8:58 AM

    Hahahah.
    Also holds the record for crab legs stuffed into a pair of shorts.

  14. jbl429 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:02 AM

    One of the more incredible things I leaned here is Testaverde’s 112 INTs (to 77TDs) as a Buc. Amazing he stuck around in Tampa as long as he did considering he didn’t have a single season there with more TDs than INTs.

  15. blowfishes says: Jun 29, 2017 9:06 AM

    Still will be even longer to surpass – or even equal – Brad Johnson for ‘most Superbowl victories’…

  16. cafetero1075 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:08 AM

    Tells you how bad the Bucs have been for decades if Josh Freeman leads your team in TD’s.

  17. clayton268921 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:08 AM

    Cool stats, need more of this

  18. whatjusthapped says: Jun 29, 2017 9:11 AM

    I was surprised to learn it is Josh Freeman that currently holds the record. Last time I saw him on TV, it was a national embarrassment. Then again, it was the Vikings so you could say that I’m being redundant but it was as sad of a performance as I have ever seen.

  19. sbmcintosh36 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:17 AM

    Wow in 3 years, I guess the Jets aren’t alone with a history of bad QB’s …except for the fact that the Bucs drafted 2 pretty good ones in a row one’s hall famer they didn’t know how to use and another guy that played in the league for 21 seasons .

