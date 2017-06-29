Jameis Winston closing in on Buccaneers career TD pass record

Jameis Winston’s first two seasons have provided the Buccaneers with plenty of reason to believe that they found their franchise quarterback when they drafted him with the first overall pick in 2015.
That is something that the Bucs have been trying to find for much of the franchise’s history, something that is well illustrated by how high Winston ranks on the all-time franchise list in several areas after just two years in the league. Winston ranks seventh in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns and, as Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times points out, is within reach of the touchdown record this year.
Winston has 50 touchdowns through his first two seasons and Josh Freeman has the franchise record with 80 touchdown passes during his time in Tampa. If that seems like a low number, there’s good reason because no other team has a record holder with less than 124 touchdown passes. That team is the Texans, who are led by Matt Schaub and started play in 2002. The Bucs, meanwhile, have been around since 1976.
The notion of Winston throwing 31 touchdowns in 2017 isn’t outlandish given the jump he made from 22 to 28 scores last year and the addition of DeSean Jackson to the receiving corps.
Winston also ranks seventh in career interceptions, but has a lot more ground to make up even after throwing 33 picks in his first two seasons. Vinny Testaverde’s 112 interceptions should remain the Tampa record for a while even as Winston takes over the top spot in several other areas.
So basically the Bucs have never had a consistently decent QB for more than a few years… Sounds like the Jets
Franchise guy for the Bucs? He’s already there. Elite QB? He could get there if he can learn to stop overthrowing open receivers. That’s the main reason for his INTS.
That’s really eye opening to how much the NFL has changed.
For the past 11 years the Bucs have been a part of a passing league. The 27 years prior to that they were in a running league. During my youth, James Wilder, Mike Alstott, Warrick Dunn most certainly trumped the Buc’s QB’s back before the “point of emphasis” 2006 rule changes set forth by Bill Polian to help out his Dome QB that couldn’t win outside in the post season.
It’s easy to forget just how bad the Bucs have been historically.
His he closing in on the INT record too?
He is also closing in on victim.. loser
It says more about the Bucs franchise than it does about Winston’s talent.
Can’t believe Doug Williams only played less than 5 full seasons with them and had 73 TD passes – that contract issue/USFL thing was really screwed up.
Also holds the record for crab legs stuffed into a pair of shorts.
One of the more incredible things I leaned here is Testaverde’s 112 INTs (to 77TDs) as a Buc. Amazing he stuck around in Tampa as long as he did considering he didn’t have a single season there with more TDs than INTs.
Still will be even longer to surpass – or even equal – Brad Johnson for ‘most Superbowl victories’…
Tells you how bad the Bucs have been for decades if Josh Freeman leads your team in TD’s.
Cool stats, need more of this
I was surprised to learn it is Josh Freeman that currently holds the record. Last time I saw him on TV, it was a national embarrassment. Then again, it was the Vikings so you could say that I’m being redundant but it was as sad of a performance as I have ever seen.
Wow in 3 years, I guess the Jets aren’t alone with a history of bad QB’s …except for the fact that the Bucs drafted 2 pretty good ones in a row one’s hall famer they didn’t know how to use and another guy that played in the league for 21 seasons .