Jets have interest in Zach Orr

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

The Jets aren’t one of the four unknown teams with whom Zach Orr has visits scheduled, but they apparently have interest in the linebacker. Orr’s agent, Rob Sheets, told the New York Post that he has heard from the Jets and hopes to put “something in the works” to get Orr there for a visit.

Orr is in Detroit and has a visit scheduled Friday with another team and three other trips for next week, Sheets told Baltimore radio station 105.7 The Fan earlier Thursday.

The Jets’ interest in Orr makes sense considering their release of middle linebacker David Harris earlier this month. The Jets have Demario Davis, Bruce Carter and Julian Stanford as candidates to fill the vacancy, but Orr likely would be an upgrade as he led the Ravens with 132 tackles last season.

Orr recently came out of a five-month retirement after additional consultation with doctors about his congenital neck and spine condition.