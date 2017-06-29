Jim Irsay’s Twitter account spices up the slow times

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT

At this juncture of the calendar, the slow news days often are made more lively when a player does something he shouldn’t have done, often resulting in temporary incarceration or longer. This year, a Twitter misadventure from Colts owner Jim Irsay has helped fill the vacuum.

Overnight, Irsay’s account posted a photo of a naked woman from the neck down. Via Deadspin, it was an image from elsewhere on the Internet. According to the New York Daily News, the tweet was deleted 12 minutes after it was posted.

Earlier in the month, Irsay tweeted a warning that he’d been hacked. Presumably, he was hacked again, since per the Daily News the next tweet on the account was directed to multiple Indianapolis news stations and reporters, and for some reason the Indiana Pacers.

Irsay has not yet claimed that he was hacked, and there has been no statement issued from the team. It may be difficult for Irsay, the team, and the league to say nothing about this one, given the extent to which it’s been noticed and mentioned. Six hours later, “Jim Irsay” is still one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

If Irsay was hacked (again), it’s probably time for him to make his password considerably stronger than something like “GoColts” or “PluralLombardies” or “WhereHaveYouGonePeytonManning” or “WhyDidIFireBillPolian” or “passwurd.”