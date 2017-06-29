Letroy Guion to cops: “I know I’m drunk”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT

When in trouble with the law, anything you say can and will be used against you. Including, for an example, an admission of inebriation.

“I know I’m drunk,” Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion told police in Hawaii on June 21, according to police records obtained by the Associated Press.

His blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.086 percent, 0.006 percent above the legal limit. The measurement came roughly an hour after his arrest, which suggests it was higher at the time he was stopped.

“I’ve been drinking Hennessy all night,” Guion told police. “I don’t drink any of that weak stuff, only the hard stuff.”

Guion has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for a PED violation. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2015 season for a violation of the substance-abuse policy. He’s facing a minimum suspension of two games for the latest incident.