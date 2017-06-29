Marshawn Lynch’s latest: Free waterpark tickets for kids

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 29, 2017, 6:35 AM EDT

Marshawn Lynch isn’t just making sure kids look good. He wants them to have fun too.

Via Daniel Mano of the Bay Area News Group, Lynch’s latest goodwill gesture was to give away 2,000 free tickets to a local waterpark to kids who showed up at his Beast Mode Apparel store.

“Come get urs!!!! Yes Lawd!!!!” he wrote on Twitter announcing the donation.

While the image of Lynch hurtling down a waterslide is amusing enough to think about, he’s made serious strides in his hometown since the Raiders acquired him.

He recently promised free haircuts to kids with good report cards, the latest in a series of gestures big and small.

Oakland is going to lose the Raiders one day, but they’ll always have Lynch. And to be honest, that might be just as much fun.