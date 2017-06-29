Ravens haven’t decided whether to pursue Zach Orr, Orr’s agent says

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

The Ravens haven’t decided whether to pursue linebacker Zach Orr, according to Orr’s agent.

In an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, agent Rob Sheets said the Ravens are conflicted about their leading tackler from last season.

“There are a lot of variables that the Ravens are having to deal with,” Sheets told the radio station, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “There’s a lot of internal consternation. One side of the line fighting to get Zach Orr back, and another line saying we need to move on.”

Orr announced plans to return to football after additional consultation with doctors about his congenital neck and spine condition. He retired in January. The Ravens didn’t offer him a tender as a restricted free agent, making Orr an unrestricted free agent.

Orr is visiting the Lions today and meets with another team Friday, according to Sheets, with three additional visits scheduled for next week.

“We’ve spoken to 15 teams,” Sheets told the radio station. “In essence, half the NFL is curious to do their own ‘due diligence’.”

Some Ravens players have pushed for Orr’s return, using social media to make their case.