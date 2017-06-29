 Skip to content

Redskins win trademark fight over name as Justice Department gives up

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT
The Redskins will remain the Redskins.

The NFL club officially won after the Justice Department, in a letter to a federal appeals court, abandoned its legal fight over the Redskins name, according to the Associated Press.

The department conceded last week’s Supreme Court decision in Matal v. Tam in favor of an Asian-American band calling itself the Slants means the NFL team will prevail. There are no more legal battles for the Redskins, allowing them to keep the name some allege disparages Native Americans.

Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said last week he was “thrilled” by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Per the Associated Press, the Redskins case had been on hold in the federal appeals court while the Slants decision was rendered. The Supreme Court found that Simon Tam could trademark the Slants as the name of his Asian-American rock band because it would be unconstitutional for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to discriminate against it, citing the First Amendment’s free speech protection. The justices were unanimous in saying the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights.

“Consistent with Tam, the Court should reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case with instructions to enter judgment in favor of Pro-Football,” Mark Freeman, an attorney for the Justice Department’s civil division, wrote to the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

10 Responses to “Redskins win trademark fight over name as Justice Department gives up”
  1. raiderinva says: Jun 29, 2017 9:21 PM

    Hail To The Redskins ……

  2. greg3117 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:32 PM

    HTTR!!
    We might be dysfunctional, but we are one!

  3. jklecko77hof says: Jun 29, 2017 9:39 PM

    Kudos, Ms. Williams, for using their correct name.

    If I was in Redskin management, I would make it team policy to refuse to cooperate with any reporter that refuses to use the team name.

    It’s disrespectful.

  4. Liberalsruineverything says: Jun 29, 2017 9:40 PM

    Viking fan here. Congrats Redskins!!!

  5. hawks1124 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:44 PM

    This is why Snyder will never reach the SB. He’s a loser, and would rather battle his former GM, stick with a embarrassing name,mortgage draft picks, pay people who don’t deserve it (Haynesworth, Norman). Snyder is more concerned with himself than the team or fans or football in general. Let’s not forget the cheap bastard doesn’t want to pay for decent up keep of his own field.

  6. bluestars920 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:49 PM

    THAT’S ALL THEY GONNA WIN THIS SEASON

  7. marooncat79 says: Jun 29, 2017 9:50 PM

    Funny that the image on the Refskin helmet is of Chief Tamany. Look it up. It was done to honor him as the founder of the first US Holiday

    They even had Tamany Societies

    Look it up

  8. flipola says: Jun 29, 2017 9:53 PM

    Thank god. The worst part about any of it is seeing the awkward avoidance of using “Redskins”, by people trying to act holier-than-thou.

  9. coachsemanko says: Jun 29, 2017 9:53 PM

    Redskins!
    Thank God it’s Not Obama, Holders, and Lynch’s DOJ anymore!
    Now real justice will be served!

  10. bmacwillconn says: Jun 29, 2017 9:57 PM

    Finally, common sense, aided by the correct interpretation of the Constitution from the Supreme Court, prevails.

    A good ruling for a bad football team.

