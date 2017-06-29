Redskins win trademark fight over name as Justice Department gives up

The Redskins will remain the Redskins.
The NFL club officially won after the Justice Department, in a letter to a federal appeals court, abandoned its legal fight over the Redskins name, according to the Associated Press.
The department conceded last week’s Supreme Court decision in Matal v. Tam in favor of an Asian-American band calling itself the Slants means the NFL team will prevail. There are no more legal battles for the Redskins, allowing them to keep the name some allege disparages Native Americans.
Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said last week he was “thrilled” by the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Per the Associated Press, the Redskins case had been on hold in the federal appeals court while the Slants decision was rendered. The Supreme Court found that Simon Tam could trademark the Slants as the name of his Asian-American rock band because it would be unconstitutional for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to discriminate against it, citing the First Amendment’s free speech protection. The justices were unanimous in saying the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights.
“Consistent with Tam, the Court should reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case with instructions to enter judgment in favor of Pro-Football,” Mark Freeman, an attorney for the Justice Department’s civil division, wrote to the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Hail To The Redskins ……
HTTR!!
We might be dysfunctional, but we are one!
Kudos, Ms. Williams, for using their correct name.
If I was in Redskin management, I would make it team policy to refuse to cooperate with any reporter that refuses to use the team name.
It’s disrespectful.
Viking fan here. Congrats Redskins!!!
This is why Snyder will never reach the SB. He’s a loser, and would rather battle his former GM, stick with a embarrassing name,mortgage draft picks, pay people who don’t deserve it (Haynesworth, Norman). Snyder is more concerned with himself than the team or fans or football in general. Let’s not forget the cheap bastard doesn’t want to pay for decent up keep of his own field.
THAT’S ALL THEY GONNA WIN THIS SEASON
Funny that the image on the Refskin helmet is of Chief Tamany. Look it up. It was done to honor him as the founder of the first US Holiday
They even had Tamany Societies
Look it up
Thank god. The worst part about any of it is seeing the awkward avoidance of using “Redskins”, by people trying to act holier-than-thou.
Redskins!
Thank God it’s Not Obama, Holders, and Lynch’s DOJ anymore!
Now real justice will be served!
Finally, common sense, aided by the correct interpretation of the Constitution from the Supreme Court, prevails.
A good ruling for a bad football team.