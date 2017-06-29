 Skip to content

Report: Gabe Jackson agrees to extension with Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
The Raiders didn’t wait long to get another core piece of their future in the fold for the long term. Only days after making quarterback Derek Carr the highest-paid player in NFL history, the Raiders wrapped up an extension with offensive guard Gabe Jackson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Jackson agreed to a five-year extension worth $56 million. Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler has a $12 million average, and Oakland’s other guard, Kelechi Osemele, an $11.7 million average.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson‏ reports Jackson will receive $26 million guaranteed.

It had been expected that Jackson would get the team’s next extension, with linebacker Khalil Mack next in line.

Jackson, 25, became a starter when he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2014. He has started 44 of a possible 48 games in his career.

9 Responses to “Report: Gabe Jackson agrees to extension with Raiders”
  1. upby3 says: Jun 29, 2017 7:06 PM

    Nice job Reggie!!

  2. therealraider says: Jun 29, 2017 7:06 PM

    Reggie locking up our key pieces. Go Raiders!

  3. SidFarkus says: Jun 29, 2017 7:06 PM

    Awesome! Mack and Cooper next, keep that young core together

  4. silverandblack052099 says: Jun 29, 2017 7:08 PM

    2 down and 2 to go!

    The Raiders are back!

  5. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters NOW!!! says: Jun 29, 2017 7:11 PM

    Big Reg keep drafting this well Oakland will have the highest pay roll in a few years!!!

  6. tylawblowncoverage says: Jun 29, 2017 7:23 PM

    How can that be? The media and haters keep telling us the end is near. Now that Carr is under contract we won’t be able to keep Cooper, Jackson, or Mack

  7. radrntn says: Jun 29, 2017 7:33 PM

    Loving life these days! Haters going to hate!

    Keep it going….Go Raiders!!! Go Reggie!!!

  8. illumination666 says: Jun 29, 2017 7:34 PM

    5 year $56m extension on top of his current contract, $1.7m this season, makes it a 6 year $57.7m contract. $9.6m annually. That’s too bad, I was really hoping my team would sign him after next season. The Raiders are finally making the right moves.

  9. williamwallacewouldhavebeenaraider says: Jun 29, 2017 7:36 PM

    How good does it feel fellow Raider fans to have a real deal GM

