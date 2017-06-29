Report: Gabe Jackson agrees to extension with Raiders

The Raiders didn’t wait long to get another core piece of their future in the fold for the long term. Only days after making quarterback Derek Carr the highest-paid player in NFL history, the Raiders wrapped up an extension with offensive guard Gabe Jackson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, Jackson agreed to a five-year extension worth $56 million. Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler has a $12 million average, and Oakland’s other guard, Kelechi Osemele, an $11.7 million average.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports Jackson will receive $26 million guaranteed.
It had been expected that Jackson would get the team’s next extension, with linebacker Khalil Mack next in line.
Jackson, 25, became a starter when he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2014. He has started 44 of a possible 48 games in his career.
