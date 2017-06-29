Report: Gabe Jackson agrees to extension with Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

The Raiders didn’t wait long to get another core piece of their future in the fold for the long term. Only days after making quarterback Derek Carr the highest-paid player in NFL history, the Raiders wrapped up an extension with offensive guard Gabe Jackson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Jackson agreed to a five-year extension worth $56 million. Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler has a $12 million average, and Oakland’s other guard, Kelechi Osemele, an $11.7 million average.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson‏ reports Jackson will receive $26 million guaranteed.

It had been expected that Jackson would get the team’s next extension, with linebacker Khalil Mack next in line.

Jackson, 25, became a starter when he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2014. He has started 44 of a possible 48 games in his career.