Report: Khalil Mack will have to wait until 2018 for new deal

Posted by Charean Williams on June 29, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Khalil Mack will have to wait until 2018 for a new deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the Raiders won’t have room to fit a new deal for the All-Pro linebacker under their cap after signing Derek Carr to a five-year, $125 million deal and giving Gabe Jackson a five-year, $56 million extension in recent days.

Carr and Jackson were the priorities as their rookie contracts expired after the 2017 season. The Raiders exercised the fifth-year option on Mack, extending his contract through the 2018 season.

Mack likely sets a new bar for defensive players when he gets a new deal. Only 26, he has twice earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and last season won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.