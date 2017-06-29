Report: Mike Pouncey expected to be ready for start of season

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 29, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

The Dolphins have been cautious with center Mike Pouncey, after hip problems cost him most of last season.

But there’s at least some indication that he’s doing well enough to be ready for this year.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a source “very close” to Pouncey said the expectation is that he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season, barring an unforseen setback.

Pouncey didn’t participate in the team’s offseason program because he hadn’t been cleared. He underwent a stem cell procedure in April to help overcome what has become a perennial problem. He hasn’t played 16 games since 2012, and played just five last year.

Pouncey also reportedly had to be treated for a bacterial infection in his inner thigh, but that has cleared up.