Report: No suspension for Jonathan Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

There have been points in the past when the NFL has suspended players without a criminal conviction, but that reportedly won’t be the case for Bills running back Jonathan Williams.

Williams was found not guilty of driving while intoxicated in Arkansas earlier this month with his attorney saying that the prosecution didn’t have enough evidence to prove that his client was over the legal limit while behind the wheel. Williams refused a breathalyzer after being pulled over in July 2016 after police said he showed signs consistent with intoxication during a field sobriety test.

The lack of evidence cited by Williams’ attorney also appears to have him avoiding any discipline from the league. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams has been told that he will not be suspended this season. Players found guilty of DWI, DUI or related charges typically get suspended for two games.

With Mike Gillislee now in New England, Williams is set to back up LeSean McCoy in the Buffalo backfield.